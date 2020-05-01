Slideshow

Pictures of the day: May 1, 2020

| Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

Communist leaders are remembered on May Day, in Puducherry.

Migrants arrive with their luggage at the District Collector's office in Bengaluru, which has arranged for them to return to their hometowns.

The historic Mecca Masjid in the old city of Hyderabad wears a deserted look.

Migrants wait to board buses in Surat, to return to their hometowns. - PTI

Published on May 01, 2020

Photos of the day: April 30, 2020

Photos of the day: April 29, 2020

Photos of the day: April 28, 2020

Photos of the day: April 27, 2020

Photos of the day: April 24, 2020

Photos of the day April 23, 2020

Photos of the day April 22, 2020

Photos of the day April 21, 2020

Photos of the day April 20, 2020

Photos of the day: April 18, 2020