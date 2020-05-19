Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020

A family is rescued by security forces following an encounter with militants at Kanimazar, in downtown Srinagar.   -  PTI

The mood of the rough sea along the Puducherry coast due to cyclonic conditions along the Bay of Bengal.   -  TAMIL

A KSRTC driver gets set to start his bus in Bengaluru on Tuesday, after a 56-day break.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Private taxis and autos are sanitised at the cost of Rs. 20-30 a vehicle, in New Delhi.   -  BUSINESS LINE

People wait outside a pet shop at the Goregaon station in Mumbai.   -  BUSINESS LINE

