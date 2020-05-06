Slideshow

Pictures of the day May 6, 2020

| Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

Health workers at an event to pay tribute to frontline workers in India's fight against the pandemic, in Bengaluru   -  PTI

A vendor sets up a roadside mango stall during the holy month of Ramzan, in Kozhikode.   -  PTI

People queue up outside a wine shop in New Delhi.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Auto rickshaws stand idle on Magadi Road in Bengaluru.   -  BUSINESS LINE

