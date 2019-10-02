Slideshow

In pictures: Second Vande Bharat train to be flagged-off on Thursday

| Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

The Vande Bharat Express

A view of the interiors of the Vande Bharat Express that would ply between Delhi and Katra from Thursday, October 3, 2019

A restroom in the train

Passengers can choose between the executive class and the chair car

The train has a bigger pantry space, allowing the on board service staff to keep the food to be served in fridges and heat them in ovens

A final touch-up

With effect from October 5, Vande Bharat Express, the second 'Made in India' train will start its run between New Delhi and Katra and also connect Ambala Cantonment, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi. The train will run on all days of the week except Tuesdays.

To cover Delhi and Katra in eight hours, people have to pay at least Rs 1,600 to or maximum of about Rs 3000. Fares vary based due to different classes of travel.

The second version of the train has a bigger pantry space, allowing the on board service staff to keep the food to be served in fridges and heat them in ovens. It has cattle guards to protect the high speed train from being damaged in case of any accidents.

Photos by Kamal Narang

