Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), arrived for the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a reception at the Asakasa State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris before a reception at the Asakasa State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the urn containing Shinzo Abe’s ashes to the widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe, during the state funeral at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.
Japanese guards moved the urn containing Shinzo Abe’s ashes during the state funeral for Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, carried her husband’s urn at Nippon Budokan, in Tokyo, Japan.