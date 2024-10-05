The roaring sound of the LCA Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and Mig 29 pierced the ears of Chennaities who gathered in large numbers on Marina beach to witness the final rehearsal of the dazzling air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Marking the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, the air show will be held on October 6 from 11 am to 1 pm.

On Friday, thousands were enthralled with IAF pilots displaying professionalism, speed, precision and might, manoeuvering the magnificent machines that roared over the city’s grey sky. Every twist and turn was met with applause from the spectators. Unmindful of the scorching heat, people of all ages — from infants to elders — thronged Marina beach to witness the fourth and final rehearsal of the aerial spectacle. The shore was packed with people right from the Light House to Anna Memorial. Many in the nearby vicinity climbed terraces and water tanks to get a better view of the show.

Photo: BIJOY GHOSH The IAF conducted their final rehearsal over Marina Beach on Friday, preparing for the upcoming air show in Chennai on Sunday.

Photo: BIJOY GHOSH The IAF paratroopers touch down during their final rehearsal over Marina Beach on Friday.

