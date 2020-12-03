Slideshow

Slideshow | Farmers protest at Delhi's Singhu border

Kamal Narang | Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

Farmers protesting in large numbers at Delhi's Singhu border against the central govt's new farm bil, amidst the covid-19 pandemic in the chilly Delhi winter.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Farmers protesting in large numbers at Delhi's Singhu border against the central govt's new farm bil, amidst the covid-19 pandemic in the chilly Delhi winter.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Farmers protesting in large numbers at Delhi's Singhu border against the central govt's new farm bil, amidst the covid-19 pandemic in the chilly Delhi winter.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Farmers protesting in large numbers at Delhi's Singhu border against the central govt's new farm bil, amidst the covid-19 pandemic in the chilly Delhi winter.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Farmers protesting in large numbers at Delhi's Singhu border against the central govt's new farm bil, amidst the covid-19 pandemic in the chilly Delhi winter.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Farmers protesting in large numbers at Delhi's Singhu border against the central govt's new farm bil, amidst the covid-19 pandemic in the chilly Delhi winter.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Farmers protesting in large numbers at Delhi's Singhu border against the central govt's new farm bil, amidst the covid-19 pandemic in the chilly Delhi winter.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital for eight days as part of their protest against the laws.

Protests have been continuing for much longer in other parts, especially in Punjab.

Talks between three union ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday, as the union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of new farm laws and even refused the lunch, tea and water offered to them during almost eight-hour-long hectic parleys.

Photos: Kamal Narang

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 03, 2020
agriculture subsidy
farmers

Slideshow | Farmers protest at Delhi's Singhu border

Photos of the day: December 3, 2020

Photos of the day: December 2, 2020

Photos of the day: December 1, 2020

Photos of the day: November 30, 2020

Photos of the day: November 27, 2020

Remembering Argentina's Diego Maradona

Photos of the day: November 25, 2020

Photos of the day: November 24, 2020

Photos of the day: November 23, 2020