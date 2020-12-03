Slideshow | Farmers protest at Delhi's Singhu border

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital for eight days as part of their protest against the laws.

Protests have been continuing for much longer in other parts, especially in Punjab.

Talks between three union ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday, as the union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of new farm laws and even refused the lunch, tea and water offered to them during almost eight-hour-long hectic parleys.

Photos: Kamal Narang