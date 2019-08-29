Slideshow

Slideshow | Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

| Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Women selling photo frames of Lord Ganesh   -  PAUL NORONHA

A shop selling sweets especially modaks and ladoos, which are considered to be Lord’s favourite. They are often served as naivedhyam or bhog to Lord Ganesha.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Entrance of a Ganpati Pandal. Pandal is a temporary stage like set-up made for the idol during the time of the festival.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Faces of Godess Gauri, mother of Lord Ganesh are for sale at Lalbaug in Central Mumbai. People also worship Gauri during the Ganesh festival.   -  PAUL NORONHA

A women shop for decorations.   -  PAUL NORONHA

An artist gives final touch to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop in Mumbai.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Published on August 29, 2019
festivals and holidays
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Slideshow: 37th FISITA World Automotive Congress