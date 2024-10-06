On Sunday, thousands were enthralled with IAF pilots displaying professionalism, speed, precision and might, manoeuvering the magnificent machines that roared over the city’s grey sky. Every twist and turn was met with applause from the spectators. Unmindful of the scorching heat, people of all ages — from infants to elders — thronged Marina beach to witness the fourth and final rehearsal of the aerial spectacle. The shore was packed with people right from the Light House to Anna Memorial. Many in the nearby vicinity climbed terraces and water tanks to get a better view of the show.

