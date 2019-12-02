Slideshow

Slideshow | The President's Bodyguard

Kamal Narang | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the ceremonial reception President's Body Guard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army at the ceremonial reception for Sweden's King and Queen at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army and carries out ceremonial duties for the President of India in New Delhi   -  Kamal Narang

President Ram Nath Kovind at the ceremonial reception of ceremonial reception for Sweden's King and Queen at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. The President's Bodyguard (PBG), started in 1773, is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army and carries out ceremonial duties for the President of India in New Delhi   -  Kamal Narang

Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia with President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife Savita Kovind during ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan ,in New Delhi   -  Kamal Narang

Photos: Kamal Narang

