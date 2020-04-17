Multimedia

Photos of the day: April 17, 2020

| Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

Agra residents feed monkeys in the backdrop of the historic Taj.   -  PTI

Covid-19 patients leave the Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Estate, Chennai, after being discharged following a course of treatment.   -  R. Ragu

A vendor sells a variety of items in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, amid the lockdown.   -  N Rajesh

A flower vendor sells garlands on a Mumbai pavement. The prices have shot up to Rs 150 a kg for marigold flowers.   -  Paul Noronha

Zomato delivery boys wait for a food outlet to open to pick up their orders in Bengaluru.   -  Somashekar G R N

