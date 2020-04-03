Multimedia

Photos of the day: April 3, 2020

A CRPF personnel sprays a disinfectant on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.   -  Nissar Ahmad

A family shares a ride on a bike in Khammam, Telangana, paying little heed to social distancing.   -  GN Rao

The BMC closed a road at Motilal Nagar, in the western suburbs of Mumbai, and declared it a contaminated zone after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.   -  Paul Noronha

The Taramani-Velachery Road in Chennai wears a deserted look on Day 10 of the lockdown.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Boats lie idle at Jalaripeta, in Visakhapatnam, due to the lockdown.   -  KR Deepak

