Multimedia

Photos of the day: April 30, 2020

| Updated on April 30, 2020 Published on April 30, 2020

Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh (right) is welcomed by his neighbours in Patiala as he returns home. Singh, who was assaulted while on duty, was earlier discharged from Chandigarh PGI Hospital.   -  PTI

A man transports air-coolers on a rickshaw trolley in Jabalpur.   -  PTI

A labourer dries vermicelli during the holy month Ramzan, in Prayagraj.   -  PTI

Daily wage labourers unload bananas at an APMC market in Bengaluru.   -  Somashekar G R N

Loads of vegetables remain unsold at a market near Mohali.   -  Akhilesh Kumar

Published on April 30, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: April 29, 2020

Photos of the day: April 28, 2020

Photos of the day: April 27, 2020

Photos of the day: April 24, 2020

Photos of the day April 23, 2020

Photos of the day April 22, 2020

Photos of the day April 21, 2020

Photos of the day April 20, 2020

Photos of the day: April 18, 2020

Covid-19 updates: Kolkata