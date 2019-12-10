Multimedia

Photos of the day: December 10, 2019

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan poses for a selfie with policemen during the shoot of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Varanasi. - PTI   -  PTI

People protest during the twelve hours Assam bandh call given by North East Student Organization (NESO) in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Guwahati. - Ritu Raj Konwar/ The Hindu   -  THE HINDU

A man push handcart amid fog in a cold morning on the outskirts of Srinagar- :NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu   -  THE HINDU

Collage students with play card spreading the message to save water by performing a street play at Churchgate station in Mumbai.- Paul Noronha   -  PAUL NORONHA

Women's College students display placards during a rally to mark the Human Rights Day, in Patna. - PTI   -  PTI

