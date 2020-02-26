Multimedia

Photos of the day: February 26, 2020

| Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

A security official stands in front of a burning shop following clashes over the CAA, in the Gokulpuri area of north-east Delhi. Escalating communal violence over the amended citizenship law claimed at least 20 lives till Wednesday, even as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, and assaulting people. Pic: PTI

People leave their houses at the Khajuri Khas area of north-east Delhi following violent clashes over the CAA. Pic: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department is constructing the Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai, the fifth reservoir at Gummidipoondi taluk, Tiruvallur district. With a storage capacity of about 1,000 million cubic feet of water, the reservoir will supply an additional 65 MLD to Chennai. The Rs 380-crore project, launched by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in September 2013, is meant to cater to the drinking water requirements of the State capital. Pic: B Jothi Ramalingam

Volunteers engage in the rescue of possible survivors following a bus accident on the Kota-Dausa highway, in Rajasthan's Bundi district. At least 24 people died and four others sustained injuries as a private bus carrying a wedding party plunged into the Mej  river from a bridge that had no wall or railing. Pic: PTI

A devotee has a cross of ashes marked on her forehead as she attends mass, in observance of Ash Wednesday, at the Holy Name Church in Mumbai. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn period of 40 days devoted to prayer and self-denial, leading up to Easter. Pic: Paul Noronha

 

Published on February 26, 2020
photography

Photos of the day: February 26, 2020

Photos of the day: February 25, 2020

Photos of the day: February 24, 2020

In pictures: American presidents who visited India

Photos of the day: February 21, 2020

Thrill seekers’ isle at Hanuwantia

Photos of the day: February 20, 2020

Photos of the day: February 19, 2020

Photos of the day: February 18, 2020

Photos of the day: February 17, 2020