Photos of the day: February 26, 2020

The Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department is constructing the Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai, the fifth reservoir at Gummidipoondi taluk, Tiruvallur district. With a storage capacity of about 1,000 million cubic feet of water, the reservoir will supply an additional 65 MLD to Chennai. The Rs 380-crore project, launched by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in September 2013, is meant to cater to the drinking water requirements of the State capital. Pic: B Jothi Ramalingam