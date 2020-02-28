Multimedia

Photos of the day: February 28, 2020

February 28, 2020

With coronavirus fears triggering a massive sell-off, the Sensex sank 1,123 points on Friday, while the Nifty plunged 333 points. A screen on the BSE building shows the intraday trade. Pic: Paul Noronha

Auroville residents and visitors, gathered on the occasion of the township's foundation day, watch a bonfire. Pic: SS Kumar

Muslims offer Friday prayers on the rooftop of a mosque, which was burnt by rioters in Tuesday's violence over the CAA, at north-east Delhi's Brijpuri area. The death toll in Delhi's communal violence climbed to 39 on Friday. Pic: PTI

Students of Delhi University hold a peaceful march to protest against the riots in the capital's north-eastern neighbourhoods, and demand measures to ensure communal harmony. Pic: Bibek Chettri

People leave their homes in the Brij Puri area of north-east Delhi on Friday following the recent communal clashes over the CAA. Pic: PTI

Published on February 28, 2020
photography

