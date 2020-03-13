Multimedia

Photos of the day: March 13, 2020

| Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee poses for a photograph with Mohun Bagan AC players after their felicitation for winning the I-League championship during the 'Khelashree' award event, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Pic.: PTI

An aerobatic display by the Sarang helicopter team at the four-day Wings India 2020 international exhibition at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Pic.: Nagara Gopal

An official uses a thermal screening device to check for coronavirus among devotees, at Vaishno Devi in Jammu. Pic.: PTI

People buying face masks for ₹40 in south Mumbai. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 75 in India. Pic.: Paul Noronha

In a sign of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR Act, a section of Muslims releasing black balloons into the sky in Madurai on Friday. Pic.: S. James

