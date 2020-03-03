Multimedia

Photos of the day: March 3, 2020

On World Wildlife Day, a young girl looks at a taxidermied Asiatic lion on display at the natural history section of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly Prince of Wales Museum) in Mumbai. Pic: Paul Noronha

A bird's eye view of the temporary shelters set up for devotees thronging to celebrate the 808th anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, being commemorated with the annual Urs festival, in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Pic: PTI

Locals queue up to collect LPG cylinders following a shortage in the riot-affected area of north-east Delhi. Pic: PTI

Pharmacists don face masks as people throng medical shops to purchase them following the first identified case of coronavirus in Hyderabad. Pic: Nagara Gopal

West Bengal cricketer Anustup Majumdar greets fans after his team's win in the semifinal match against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy tournament at Kolkata's Eden Garden. Pic: PTI

