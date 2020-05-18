Multimedia

Photos of the day: May 18, 2020

| Updated on May 18, 2020 Published on May 18, 2020

A migrant worker gazes from the window of a shanty in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Anchored mechanised boats at the Mandapam fishing jetty in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district damaged by gusty winds on Sunday night. Photo: L Balachandar

Tamil Nadu Secretariat staff report for duty on Monday morning. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Passengers arrive at the New Delhi railway station to board a special train to take migrants to their hometowns. Photo: Kamal Narang

A carpenter and his kids go in search of a new construction site in Bengaluru, having been told by the current employer to move out. Photo: Somashekar GRN

