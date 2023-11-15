In this podcast, businessline’s Prabhudatta Mishra talks to Dr. Gyanendra Singh, the director of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal about the intricacies of agriculture and its impact on India’s economy.

The podcast kicks off with Mishra’s inquiry about the Institute’s preparations to meet the demands of farmers, especially considering the early seed collection. Singh proudly shares that the Institute has already supplied a significant number of seeds, with an impressive 28,000 bookings from farmers within 20 hours.

The conversation also talks about the target set by the Government of India for wheat production, emphasising the importance of stable production to prevent price fluctuations.

He elaborates on the climate-resilient varieties developed by the Institute, which have significantly mitigated the impact of adverse weather conditions on wheat production in recent years. Singh, drawing from his wealth of experience, explains the complexities associated with altering cropping calendars, emphasising the need for careful consideration of climatic requirements and economic viability.

The discussion takes an interesting turn as Mishra explores the possibility of advancing wheat sowing in certain regions to enhance productivity. Singh provides insights into the challenges associated with altering the cropping calendar and emphasises the need to focus on increasing productivity per unit area and diversifying crops.

The podcast concludes with Singh highlighting the Institute’s celebration of the International Year of Millet 2023, advocating for increased cultivation of millets and barley to promote a healthier diet.

The episode provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of wheat production, the challenges faced by farmers, and the innovative solutions offered by the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research.