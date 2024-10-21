Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile session with losses on Monday amid mixed cues from global markets.

Markets were volatile largely due to profit booking in some market heavy weights and relentless foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 73 points to settle at 81,151, whereas the NSE Nifty slipped 73 points to close at 24,781.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were top losers, while HDFC Bank, Asian Paint, Mahindra and Mahindra and Reliance Industries were top gainers.

Among the sectors, Media fell the most, followed by Metal, Realty, FMCG and IT.

In Asia Markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower while Seoul and Shanghai ended higher.

All the European Markets were trading lower while the US Markets ended with gains on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers as they offloaded equities worth over 5485.7 crore Rupees on Friday.