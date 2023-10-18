In this episode of Data Details, we delve into the recent trends in start-up layoffs in India. While the numbers for Q3 2023 seemed promising, the real figures might be much higher due to undisclosed layoffs. Notably, BYJU’s, the leading ed-tech start-up, played a significant role in the layoffs over the past year. Although they didn’t cut jobs in the last quarter, their announcement of further layoffs in Q4 2023 hints at a possible uptick. Join us as we explore the dynamics of the start-up culture and its impact on employment in the tech industry, hoping for a stable job market in the future.

Reporter: Parvathi Benu

Edit: Nabodita Ganguly & Anjana PV

Video: Bijoy Ghosh

Producer: Siddharth Mathew Cherian

