Video | Two key drugs must undergo more trials: ICRM

Published on July 16, 2020

Large-scale clinical trials are wanting for key drugs Itolizumab and Tocilizumab as they have not yet been proven effective beyond doubt in reducing Covid-19 deaths. Itolizumab, used to treat Psoriasis skin condition, is marketed by Biocon, while Tocilizumab is a Roche product that is distributed by Cipla in India.

Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said Itolizumab and Tocilizumab are being considered for averting a cytokine storm in Covid patients. A cytokine storm is the hyper-reaction of the immune system, which then starts attacking the patient’s own organs and can prove fatal.

“There are two drugs which have been thought to prevent the cytokine storm. However, they have not yet demonstrated mortality reduction and therefore trials are wanting,” Bhargava said.

