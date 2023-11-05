CherriLearn, an education app created by Shrinidhi, 21, offers gamified lessons in regional languages to children of standards 1-5. Each math and language lesson is gamified, where students rise up in levels as and when they answer questions correctly.
The service is offered at Re 1 a day and the target population is primarily in tier 3-4 towns. Currently, close to 1 lakh students across India are associated with CherriLearn; almost 70 per cent are from Karnataka, and for about 50 per cent, the medium of study is Kannada. He is also looking to address the need of students in primary education as there are many digital learning solutions for students of Standard 10 and above. CherriLearn also offers learning solutions in the CBSE syllabus.
