EAM Dr S Jaishankar lauded the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that the Budget seeks to maintain growth, manage, and reduce inflation to ensure that our national capabilities grow. On top of that, Jaishankar was pleased that the Ministry of External Affairs got a 22 percent growth in the Union Budget. S Jaishankar said “The budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman is a very exceptionally important budget as it is the first budget of the third term of the NDA government. The budget is presented at a time when the global situation is very volatile, uncertain, and difficult in many ways. What the budget seeks to do is to maintain growth, manage, and reduce inflation to ensure that our national capabilities grow and that India’s rise and growth are not affected by a negative international environment. So this is a kind of global perspective, really global context in a way of how the budget should be seen...”
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.