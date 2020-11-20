26 per cent FDI cap on digital news media

Experts say that imposing the 26 per cent limit on foreign direct investment in the digital media sector can hamper its growth potential. They say that it can be a disincentive to incorporating companies in India, and lead to an unfair advantage for global players.

The FDI limit was first imposed in September 2019.

Before September 2019, the FDI caps had existed only for the print media at 26 per cent and news broadcast television companies at 49 per cent.

Also, the FDI limit is only applicable to Indian entities registered or located in India.

