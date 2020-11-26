26/11 attack: India remembers martyrs

On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. The attack went on for four days.

The Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station were targeted.

Overall, at least 166 people, including many foreign nationals, 18 security personnel and nine terrorists, were killed, and over 300 others were injured in the attacks.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the NSG, the country’s elite commando force.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.