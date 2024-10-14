Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday stated that 5G technology is expected to inject around USD 450 billion into the Indian economy by 2040.

The minister highlighted this during his address at the Global Standards Symposium at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, one of the world’s largest telecom events.

He said, “In India alone, for example, 5G is anticipated to inject an astounding 450 billion dollars into the economy by 2040.”The minister emphasized that 5G is not just about faster internet or low latency, but is laying the groundwork for smart cities, advanced infrastructure, and autonomous innovations.