Speaking in Geneva Centre for Security Policy, on India-China relation, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “It (India-China) is a very complex relationship. When any country rises it has a ripple effect on the neighborhood. We did not have an easy relationship in the past. We had a series of agreements which stabilised the border. What happened in 2020, was in violation of multiple agreements the Chinese moved a large number of troops to the Line of Actual Control.
We in response moved our troops up. Some progress on border talks with China. 75% of disengagement problems are sorted out. If there is a solution to disengagement and there is a return to peace and tranquility, we can look at other possibilities. The economic relationship with China has been very unfair.”
Comments
