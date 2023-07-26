The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan stands as an impressive testament to India’s commitment to becoming a prominent global business destination.
Developed at an estimated cost of ₹2,700 crore, this sprawling complex covers a vast expanse of 123 acres, making it the largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination in India.
At its heart lies a magnificent convention centre, an architectural marvel in the shape of the ‘Shankha’ (conch shell), thoughtfully integrating elements from India’s rich traditional art and culture.
The IECC offers a plethora of state-of-the-art facilities, including spacious exhibition halls and amphitheatres, making it an ideal venue for a wide range of events, from corporate conferences to cultural extravaganzas.
Video: PMO.
