The year 2022 was a significant year for start-ups. The funding for Indian start-up’s decreased by 33% in 2022. However, it was double the amount raised in 2019/ 2020.

PwC India’s latest report on start-ups, has some interesting points. It mentions that city wise, Bengaluru, NCR and Mumbai continue to be the key start-up cities in India. Bengaluru has witnessed the highest number of unicorns which is followed by NCR and Mumbai.

Similarly, Fin techs and SaaS are the top two sectors that represent almost 51% of the total start-ups. Interestingly, the edtech sector saw funding decline by 54% in CY22 compared to CY21.

Amit Nawka, Start-ups Leader and Partner, Deals, PwC India, helps decodes the report.

Read the detailed story here.