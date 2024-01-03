New Delhi, Jan 03 (ANI): In a relief to Adani group of companies, the Supreme Court on January 03 declined to transfer probe into the Adani-Hindenburg over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant from SEBI to SIT or CBI. Also, Supreme Court directed SEBI to complete investigation of 2 pending cases within 3 months

