New Delhi, Jan 03 (ANI): In a relief to Adani group of companies, the Supreme Court on January 03 declined to transfer probe into the Adani-Hindenburg over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant from SEBI to SIT or CBI. Also, Supreme Court directed SEBI to complete investigation of 2 pending cases within 3 months
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.