“There were a lot of issues. One of our biggest challenge was getting the breakwater, getting stones for the breakwater. Today we have been able to complete the breakwater. We have enough stones now to complete phase two and phase three. We are very confident that we will be able to complete all the phases by (20)28-29,” says Adani Ports MD Karan Adani on Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala.
