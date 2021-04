During March 2021, there was an addition of ₹5,882 crore in the accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. The total balance of Jan Dhan accounts stood at ₹1,45,550 crore as on March 31, 2021 with 42.20 crore beneficiaries. In the beginning of the month, the total balance was only ₹1,39, 668 crore.

Watch the video.