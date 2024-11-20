Delhi witnessed yet another dawn under a blanket of toxic air on Wednesday, as the capital recorded an Air Quality Index of 426 in the ‘severe’ category. This came after the city experienced its coldest night of the season so far. The city’s minimum temperature dropped to 11.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. The drop in temperature, combined with dense fog, blanketed the city and reduced visibility. The India Meteorological Department (has forecast that dense fog will persist throughout the day. Tourists visiting Qutub Minar said they could immediately feel the impact of Delhi’s hazardous air quality on their health.
