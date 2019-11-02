AGR: Why Airtel, Vodafone Idea are staring at a payout of ₹40,000 crore each

The telecom sector’s Adjusted Gross Revenue crisis is an issue that goes back almost two decades. A lot has changed in the telecom landscape since the matter first went to court in 2002. And a lot can change in the telecom landscape if the recent Supreme Court ruling upholding the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) definition of AGR is implemented.

So, what was the genesis of the AGR crisis? Which operators have been worst affected? Will the DoT be able to collect all the money that is due from operators? What happens to state-owned BSNL and MTNL. How will Reliance Jio be affected?

