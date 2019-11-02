Video

AGR: Why Airtel, Vodafone Idea are staring at a payout of ₹40,000 crore each

| Updated on November 02, 2019 Published on November 02, 2019

All you wanted to know about the telecom sector’s Adjusted Gross Revenue crisis

The telecom sector’s Adjusted Gross Revenue crisis is an issue that goes back almost two decades. A lot has changed in the telecom landscape since the matter first went to court in 2002. And a lot can change in the telecom landscape if the recent Supreme Court ruling upholding the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) definition of AGR is implemented.

So, what was the genesis of the AGR crisis? Which operators have been worst affected? Will the DoT be able to collect all the money that is due from operators? What happens to state-owned BSNL and MTNL. How will Reliance Jio be affected?

To get the answers to these and other questions, watch the video here

 

