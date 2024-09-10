Ahead of the much-awaited face-off between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center, Trump took to social media to warn so-called cheaters in elections of prosecution “to the fullest extent of the Law”.

The Democrat presidential nominee and the Republican nominee are all set to debate on the stage of ABC News on September 10th in Philadelphia.

Giving a call to “Cease and Desist”, Trump took to ‘X’ saying that he has been following the ‘sanctity’ of the 2024 Presidential election very closely with many attorneys and legal scholars.

Trump went on to allege that he is aware of what he called rampant “Cheating and Skullduggery” in the 2020 Presidential Election.

However, there is no evidence of the kind of fraud Trump alleges marred the 2020 election; in fact, dozens of courts, Republican state officials and people in his own administration have said he lost fairly.

Responding to the comments made by Trump, Harris campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika stated that if Trump wins, he will use his power to prosecute his enemies and pardon insurrectionists who violently attacked the Capitol on January 6th.

Harris campaign warns that Trump will use “unchecked power” to prosecute his “enemies”.