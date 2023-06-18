Airbnb, the disruptive sharing economy startup, wants to participate in powering India’s entrepreneurial growth story. Amanpreet Singh Bajaj who leads Airbnb’s business for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Taiwan shares key updates made by the American homestay marketplace, and the advantages of playing host on the platform. He describes the ways in which travel has changed post pandemic and the importance of India for Airbnb.
