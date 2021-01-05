All you need to know about digital life certificate

Along with the extension of various tax deadlines recently, the submission of life certificate by pensioners was also extended to February 28, 2021, from November 30, 2020. For continued credit of the pension amount, a life certificate has to be submitted by this date. It can be done via online mode, through a Citizen Service Centre/Aadhaar Seva Kendra, by visiting any branch of the respective bank, or via doorstep banking. Given Covid risks and related restrictions, it may be easier to get it done online.

Watch the video.