Video

All you need to know about digital life certificate

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

Along with the extension of various tax deadlines recently, the submission of life certificate by pensioners was also extended to February 28, 2021, from November 30, 2020. For continued credit of the pension amount, a life certificate has to be submitted by this date. It can be done via online mode, through a Citizen Service Centre/Aadhaar Seva Kendra, by visiting any branch of the respective bank, or via doorstep banking. Given Covid risks and related restrictions, it may be easier to get it done online.

Watch the video.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 05, 2021

Covid-19 vaccination: All you need to know

Watch | Doubling of farmers' income: Are there any benefits?

Watch | New Year 2021: Key money resolutions

Watch | Vijay's Master, Rana Daggubati's Aranya to hit theatres soon

2020: The rich became richer but the poor saw extreme poverty

Covid-19: The story that changed 2020

Watch | India's retail sector pins hopes on 2021

India's automobile industry in 2020

All you wanted to know about 5G

How Tata made Nexon EV a success story