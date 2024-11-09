Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a seaplane demo flight from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district.

The CM participated in the demo flight by boarding it at Punnami Ghat by Krishna river in Vijayawada.

Within an hour after launching the demo flight, he landed on water at Srisailam project (reservoir) in Nandyal district.

After disembarking from the flight, Naidu, who was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, was received by the district officials.

Later, he took a ropeway to reach the top of a hill by Srisailam project and boarded a bus to visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, where he offered prayers to the deity.

“When we landed here (Srisailam) in the seaplane, I had a novel feeling. I came in 40 minutes and the runway (water) was very smooth and perfect. I landed in the midst of nature,” said Naidu, addressing a press conference in the temple town.

