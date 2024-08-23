Visuals from Anakapalli Hospital: District collector B Vijayakrishnanan meets the injured factory workers from the blast in Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd’s unit in Atchutapuram Pharma SEZ in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

The death toll has gone to 17, while 35 are being treated for severe injuries. The blast occurred in the second shift of the manufacturing unit on Wednesday when about 380 employees were on duty, according to police.

Home Minister V Anitha, who visited the blast site, said the cause of the accident was identified as a leak of a chemical solvent, which triggered fire. While 10 of the deceased have been identified, the identities of six victims are still being ascertained, according to the district police.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his grief over the accident and ordered a high-level probe into the mishap. He will be visiting the SEZ today and will also console the families of the victims.

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met workers hospitalised for their injuries sustained at an explosion in a pharma company factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli.

The YSRCP Chief interacted with the injured workers and their relatives at the Anakapalli Hospital.