In this episode of Trending Commodity Picks, we take a look into the complex supply chain and reveal the unfair distribution of profits. Learn how factors like inefficient marketing systems, government policies, and climate change impact farmers’ incomes. Explore real-world examples and expert insights to understand the challenges faced by farmers and the potential solutions.

--

Watch our previous episode here: How is climate change impacting the food we eat? | Trending Commodity Picks | Ep 16 | Subramani Ra Mancombu

--

About Trending Commodity Picks:

Why are gold and silver prices rising? Why do the prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes keep fluctuating? Why do the prices of the foods we eat continue to rise? What’s happening around us that we are failing to take note of? What’s likely to happen in the short term?

Are you interested in learning about these?

Stay tuned to our video series explaining the key factors affecting the commodity markets brought to you by our host, Subramani Ra Mancombu, Head of Argi-Business and Commodities at The Hindu businessline.

--

(Video host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Video Production and Edit: Renil S Varghese; Camera: Siddharth Mathew Cherian)