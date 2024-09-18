Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and AAP leader Atishi, chosen by the party as his successor, staked her claim to the chief minister’s chair.
Kejriwal reached the LG Secretariat along with his Cabinet colleagues to resign on Tuesday afternoon, days after announcing his decision to quit from the post.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister-designate Atishi promised to “protect the interests of Delhi’s citizens.”
She further alleged that Kejriwal was facing false charges and being targeted by the central government’s probe agencies.
