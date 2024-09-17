After the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Excise Policy corruption case, Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he will resign as Chief Minister of Delhi.
This raises questions about how the Delhi government will be impacted by his departure.
Here’s a look at what will happen to the Delhi government if he resigns.
According to procedure, until new elections are conducted, a caretaker government led by another AAP leader can oversee the administration, as the party holds a majority in the assembly.
The current term of the Delhi Assembly is set to expire on February 11, 2025.
Arvind Kejriwal has called for early Assembly elections in Delhi, alongside the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled for November, to allow the people of Delhi to cast their verdict on his honesty.
The BJP on its part says it accepts the challenge of advancing assembly elections.
Following his announcement to resign, Arvind Kejriwal has initiated a series of meetings with AAP members to select a new Chief Minister.
While speculation about the next Chief Minister is rife, the possibility of Delhi assembly polls in November appears uncertain, as there is less than two months for the Election Commission of India to advance the schedule and make the necessary preparations.
Video: PTI
