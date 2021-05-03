Assembly Elections results 2021: A quick breakdown across States

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee emerged the giant slayer of the Assembly Elections-2021, worsting a resurgent BJP in the fiercest poll battle amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic. MK Stalin emerged as the winner in Tamil Nadu and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) became the first incumbent government in four decades to be returned to power in Kerala. The Congress lost out spectacularly, failing to win a single seat in Bengal, losing the sole State it had in Puducherry to the BJP-led coalition and crumbling in the face of a formidable performance by the BJP in Assam.

