From being an adviser to the Delhi government to becoming a key face of the cabinet in the absence of senior AAP leaders, Chief Minister-designate Atishi’s ascent in the party and government is believed to be “phenomenal” and “meteoric”. The 43-year-old will hold the distinction of being only the third woman after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit to become the chief minister of the national capital. She was unanimously chosen as chief minister designate during the AAP legislature party meeting on Tuesday.
