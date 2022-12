The GLB’s design is often referred to as being inspired by Merc’s flagship SUV - the GLS. The front bonnet grille and the tail-lamp configuration at the rear that looks like it is a miniaturised version of the GLS are just some of the features that lead to that connect between the two.

Is it ideal for the urban Indian nuclear family?

Watch to find out.

Read the full review here

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit