According to Hindu tradition, purchasing valuable items made of or comprising metals such as gold, silver, cars, and even property is considered auspicious and a harbinger of prosperity on Dhanteras. For this reason, Dhanteras, celebrated two days before Diwali, is typically a busy day not just for jewellers, bullion traders and sellers of metal utensils, but also for car dealers
