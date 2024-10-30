According to Hindu tradition, purchasing valuable items made of or comprising metals such as gold, silver, cars, and even property is considered auspicious and a harbinger of prosperity on Dhanteras. For this reason, Dhanteras, celebrated two days before Diwali, is typically a busy day not just for jewellers, bullion traders and sellers of metal utensils, but also for car dealers

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit