About 14.60 lakh migrant workers have availed themselves of the healthcare facility under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last 45 days after the scheme was extended to such workers across States.

The Centre had, in June, extended the flagship health insurance scheme to migrant workers across States, in the wake of the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed.