Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted after massive anti-government protests, and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity.

The tribunal directed the authorities to produce Hasina and the others before it by November 18.

Hasina, who fled to India in August this year, faces charges of human rights abuses, including mass detentions and extrajudicial killings during her 15-year rule.

This warrant could – technically – open up the possibility of Bangladesh’s interim government seeking her extradition from India.

The extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh includes provisions to deny extradition.

While Article 6 of the treaty allows refusal if charges are political in nature; Article 8 specifies that extradition can be denied if the accusations are believed to have been made not in ‘good faith’ or involve military offences that are not considered offences under general law.

Bangladesh has revoked Hasina’s diplomatic passport.

The decision to approach India on this is likely to be a political call. Dhaka, however, has indicated earlier that this remains an option.

